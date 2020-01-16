Local producer brings film to Polson festival

Director and actress Lindsay Catalanello, known as Lindsay Katt in the independent film industry, grew up in Plains and calls Montana home. Homeschooled by her mother, Catalanello showed a love for the arts at a young age.

“In high school, she was a big part of cinema, and she was very artistic as well,” said Susan Damschen, Catalanello’s mother. Damschen also noted that at the age of 17, her daughter worked and fought for the production rights of “Annie” for her school cinema project. From there, Catalanello took off to New York to pursue a career in the film industry. “Just a local girl, pursuing her dreams,” Damschen stated.

The weekend of January 24-26, Catalanello will be showing her film, “The Avant-Gardener,” at the Flathead Lake International Cinemafest (FLIC), a world-renowned film festival that is in its eighth year showing in Polson.

“The Avant-Gardener,” classified as an experimental music feature, is 39 minutes long. According to FLIC, the film is 10 interlocking musical vignettes of differing styles following the story of a young artist’s life. According to Damschen, it’s the first time this film will be shown in the United States.

The film has already won 15 awards from all over the world, including from the Calcutta International Cult Film Festival and first place in the Indie Gathering International Film Festival. “The Avant-Gardener” has been nominated for best original score, and best cinematography at the upcoming festival.

“The Avant-Gardener” will be shown on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Showboat Cinemas in Polson. The film will be screening in Room 2 at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Tickets are $5. Head to flicpolson.com for more information.