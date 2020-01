(1937-2020)

Daniel Edward Handford died January 11, 2020, in Missoula. He was born in Conrad, Montana, where he attended Valier School until age 9 when the family moved to Great Falls.

He was married to Betty Jo Davis in 1986. Betty Jo attended schools in Thompson Falls. The couple lived in Frenchtown before moving to Thompson Falls in 2006 after retirement.

A full obituary will be published at a later date.