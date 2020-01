Jessica Cardenas and James Wade of Paradise welcomed daughter, Trinity Annette Wade, Tuesday, January 14 at 4:59 a.m. at Clark Fork Valley Hospital in Plains. She weighed seven pounds, 11 ounces, and measured 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Annette Claflin and Janice and Dr. Greg Hanson, all of Plains. Maternal great-grandmother is Judy Hulme of Plains.

Paternal grandparents are Susan McNutt and Kirk McNutt, both of Plains. Paternal great-grandparents are Kathy and Raymond Hanson of Conroe, Texas.

Welcome, Trinity.