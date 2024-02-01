Quilting guild celebrates milestone

The symbolic color for a 35th anniversary is coral, whose symbolic meaning is "longevity and successfulness." That has been characteristic of the Flatiron Quilting Guild of Sanders County.

It's been 35 years since a few local women interested in quilting got together and created the Flatiron Quilting Guild. Since then, as a 501(c)(3) organization, the guild has been giving to the community in many ways. Over the intervening years there have been a number of charitable projects like providing lap quilts to the cancer clinics in Missoula, quilts for victims of house fires, and CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children). The guild currently donates child-sized quilts to SCCFF (Sanders County Coalition for Families) and lap quilts to Sanders County residents that have been diagnosed with cancer in conjunction with The Cancer Network of Sanders County. All charity quilts are made by guild members.

Though making and donating quilts is the guild's primary focus, education about the art of quilting is also encouraged along with the camaraderie that goes with it. "We always welcome new members, whether new to quilting or well experienced, to the guild," the guild wrote in a press release. Workshops are offered almost monthly to bring a variety of techniques and ideas to the members. Individual guidance can also be arranged.

Every year the guild designs, pieces and quilts a raffle quilt for their boutique booth at the annual Trout Creek Huckleberry Festival. With the funds generated from this raffle and a generous grant, the guild is able to purchase fabric and supplies to make charity quilts throughout the year.

One of the founding members, Brenda Shively, is still active with the guild and is the current

president. Desiree Sinclair, one of the newer members, says she joined because she wanted to be part of the quilting world again, especially to be able to do things for the community while being supported in learning and quilting. She said she has felt loved and inspired by the members. Nancy Adair, another new member, has always enjoyed sewing and quilting, giving quilts to family and friends. She joined to participate in the guild's community charitable projects.

Meeting places have changed over the years. The group currently meets the second Saturday

of each month, except for July and August and December, at Community Congregational Church in Thompson Falls.

For more information, visit the Flat-Iron Quilting Guild page on Facebook or contact Shively at 406-827-3666 or Valerie Hoynacki at 406-827-1942.