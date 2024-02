Lori Tapani (far right) operates Bru Coffee in Hot Springs with her sister Lindsey Kuoppala (left) and employee Maddy Homola.

The Hot Springs coffee shop previously known as Coffee Hound has been reopened as Bru Coffee by owner Lori Tapani. Tapani recently moved back to Montana from Washington. Bru Coffee opened its door on February 5 in the Wall Street Building at 101 Wall Street.

"I grew up in Hot Springs but was l...