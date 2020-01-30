Chili feed to raise funds for Sanders County CASA

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Lake and Sanders Counties will hold a chili feed fundraiser next week. The event will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the basement of St. James Catholic Church in Plains.

Cornbread and homemade pie will be served along with the chili. The event also will feature door prizes and a 50/50 raffle.

CASA volunteers help local children and act as their voice in court. They provide skills and support to help parents become strong, allowing families to be reunited in some cases. If that is not possible, CASA works to find adoptive homes for children. To become an advocate, volunteers must go through about 30 hours of training.

The group also hosts an ice cream social fundraiser in the summer in Plains. St. James Catholic Church is located at 107 Meany St. in Plains.

More information can be found on their Facebook page, “CASA of Lake & Sanders Counties.”