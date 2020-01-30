GLOBAL EFFORT

Sanders County helps Australia

"WE HAVE TO GET THESE PERFECT," McKenzie Smith said with absolute seriousness while outlining her joey pouch with a provided pattern. The first-grade student also shared that it was important to get the edges round so joeys would not get stuck in them.

Roughly 8,500 miles away, efforts are being taken to fight fires as Australia experiences one of the worst fire seasons on record. Here in Sanders County, residents are doing what they can to support Australia's recovery from this devastation.

For two weeks Trout Creek's first through fourth grade students spent the end of their school days crafting pouches for koalas and sugar gliders that have received injuries or lost their mothers in the fires. "There are a lot of animals in trouble because of Australia fires," summed up third grade student Rachel Cooper. She shared that one joey will go through 30 pouches a day because the joeys need to remain clean throughout the day.

Teacher Tracy Bennett's goal is to send 150 pouches - enough for five joeys. "I applaud the people doing efforts in caring for the animals because it must be a lot of work," she said referencing the amount time to care for the animals... and the amount of laundry.

"It's been amazing how happy the kids are to do it," said Bennett. In addition to learning the importance of compassion, the project has taught students about marsupials, geography, supply and demand economics, natural resources and animal husbandry and science. Eithan Chambers, a fourth grader, said he learned that the Australia fires are bigger than the fires of 1910.

Bennett gave accolades to community members and businesses who donated sewing machines, fabric and funds to help her ship the pouches to Australia. The pouches will fly overseas to an Australian rescue organization she found online that needed items to help their efforts. Originally, Bennett said her class was going to sew mittens, but right before starting the project, she checked the organization's website and they no longer needed mittens. Rather, they were asking for pouches. She noted the pouch requirements and went to work with her students.

Roughly 25 miles southeast, in Thompson Falls, Mary Clark has been making artificial pouches for baby animals to increase their chances of survival. "I saw a story done on KPAX about the Glacier 4-H group doing projects for Australia," shared Clark. "I thought that would be fun and I needed a project."

Shana Neesvig SEWING FOR WALLABYS AND ROOS – Thompson Falls resident Mary Clark is passionate about sewing and helping others whenever she can. She headed a project sewing pouches for orphan marsupials.

Clark called her neighbor and sewing buddy, Jana Lawrence. Together they compiled their own fabrics and gathered donations from various sources. "We would sew for three to four hours a day. Sometimes even all day," admitted Clark, "it would all depend on what else we had going on."

The duo has completed pouches for all sizes; double-extra small, extra small, small, medium and larger pouches designed to hang for wallabies and kangaroos. The pouches are lined with soft material and are what Clark describes as pillowcases with round corners so the animals do not get stuck.

The ladies delivered their contributions to Kalispell's Glacier View 4-H club who will ship their entire collection to Australia.

Clark suggests visiting Australia's Rescue Craft Guild on Facebook to join the global effort in sourcing supplies needed to aid Australian animals. The page is continuously updated with photos of current events and also includes plans for crafting nests, blankets, pouch bags, sweaters and more items requested by utilizing crocheting, knitting and sewing talents.