GIVING BACK – Thompson Falls Woman's Club members (from left) Vonn Briggs, Lorrie Renard, Sandra Cullen, Renee Sieben and Karen Gustavsen, along with Thompson Falls Library's Lynne Kersten, display the 11 books donated by the club.

The local chapter of the General Federation of Women's Clubs (GFWC) added to the Thompson Falls Public Library's collection of Dr. Seuss books this month.

The GFWC Thompson Falls Woman's Club helped with the national effort to purchase and distribute Dr. Seuss books by providing enough funds f...