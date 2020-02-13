T. Falls schools mourn leader

Thompson Falls School Superintendent Bill Cain passed away unexpectedly at his home in Thompson Falls on Friday, February 7. Cain had been superintendent for the district since July 2018.

Cain had a passion for education and wanted every child to succeed. His long career in education began with student teaching in Frenchtown before a year teaching in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and 31 years in Hartland Consolidated School District in his home state of Michigan before moving to Thompson Falls.

The Thompson Falls School Board on Friday released a statement saying, "It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we share with you the passing of our Superintendent William Cain. We are working to ensure the day-to-day business of the district continues to run smoothly. We have started the process of finding an interim superintendent and will be working with the Montana School Board Association to find a full-time superintendent."

The school board held a special meeting on Wednesday to discuss next steps.