ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

By Jan Manning 

PUPPY PAINT

Trout Creek canine dabbles in watercolors

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

February 27, 2020

Jan Manning

BUDDING ARTIST Dakota, an Australian Cattle Dog, prefers to paint with watercolors. His owner, Shilah Crew of Trout Creek, said it took patience and lots of treats to train Dakota.

Okay, so this pup may not be a Picasso yet, but he's probably the only dog in Sanders County who can paint almost inside the lines.

His name is Dakota, and he's an Australian Cattle Dog who belongs to 17-year-old Shilah Crew of Trout Creek. Shilah, a talented young artist herself, noticed that her dog liked to watch her while she worked on sketches and watercolors. So she decided to offer him the chance to develop his own talent.

"I started by just having him touch the paintbrush," Shilah said, "and then I'd give him a treat. After a while I'd give him a treat if he put his mouth on it, and then I taught him to hold it in his mouth." She says she modified the shape of the brush handle with aluminum foil and duct tape to make it easier for Dakota to grip in his mouth.

WHILE HER OWNER SHILAH draws the outline, Dakota does all the painting herself, including this self-portrait.

"He already knew how to 'target' my hand to get a treat, so I just had him start targeting the drawing I taped to a pizza box." Shilah said this form of training is called "shaping." It's something she's learned watching videos at home and practicing in dog training classes with Sanders County Dog Training Club. "Now he'll hold the brush on the paper and actually move it around."

Shilah draws the outline she wants Dakota to fill in, and then sits next to him for encouragement. Also beside him is his food bowl. "He paints for his dinner," she explained.

It took her about two weeks to train all the steps, said Shilah, and she did it amidst distractions of three other dogs running around the house and family meals being prepared in the kitchen. Shilah said it just takes patience, logical thinking, and lots of treats.

It's fun to have a dog who shares her favorite hobby, she said, musing that "Some day maybe we'll have a show together."

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
Sanders County Ledger canvas prints

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2020 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019