Early spring birding program

 
March 19, 2020



Libby Hostel Base Camp is sponsoring a late winter - early spring birding program for beginners and experienced birders meeting at 9 a.m. in the Viking room at the Venture Inn at 1015 West 9th St., U.S. Highway 2 in Libby, Montana. We will begin the day with a brief morning session to discuss birding techniques. Following that, the group will immediately head to the field locations, and explore at least three different sites of diverse habitats.

Please come prepared for the day with full gas tanks, appropriate clothing, good footwear, lunch, water, binoculars, spotting scopes, cameras and asense of humor. Registration fee for Lincoln County residents is $30 and $50 for non-residents. For more information and to register email [email protected] or call 406-291-2154.

 
