Sanders County Ledger

By Shana Neesvig 

Question of the Week

What, if anything, are you doing to practice social distancing?

 
March 19, 2020



TOM THOMPSON, Thompson Falls – “I have Purell on my hands. I have kinda separated myself because my wife and I are cancer survivors and have compromised immunity. But we haven’t completely isolated ourselves yet.”

BARRY LEAF, Thompson Falls – “I have, I guess. It is sad in these times we have to do that.”

CATHY NAGY, Thompson Falls – “Well, you are a little too close to me. Around anybody I have a mask on.”

SCOTT MCELROY, Lewisville, Colorado – “We are visitors, and we have been forced into social distancing. We came from Missoula and many of the restaurants are closing. It was hard to find a place to eat.”

MORGAN LEAF, Thompson Falls – “We are not doing anything. We are getting prepared though.”

JUDY JORGENSEN, Thompson Falls – “My husband and I have completely stocked up. We’re trying to keep our distance from everybody. Just laying low and staying home.”

 
