ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Nell Melnrick Rice

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

April 2, 2020



Nell Melnrick Rice passed away recently in California, she was 96 years old. She was born in Wallace, Idaho. She lived her seven years of grade school in Mullan, Idaho and moved with her parents to Whitepine, Montana. She finished grade school and attended high school at Mullan High, Thompson Falls High and Noxon High.

Nell married Robert Rice, Sr. and had a son, Bonny Rice, Jr. and later another son, George Rice who passed away at two years old with whooping cough.

Bob went to the Army and when he came back they moved to California and had a daughter, Hazel May Rice.

Nell worked in the Boeing Aircraft for 20 years or more.

She has joined her husband, Bob Rice, Sr.; mother-in-law, Emily Brown; parents, Nellie and Anton Melnrick; and son, George.

She is survived by son, Bob and Charlotte Rice; daughter, Hazel May Hilton; sister, Katie Brown and daughter-in-law Velom Melnrick.

Burial was in Hawthorne, California.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2020 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019