Nell Melnrick Rice passed away recently in California, she was 96 years old. She was born in Wallace, Idaho. She lived her seven years of grade school in Mullan, Idaho and moved with her parents to Whitepine, Montana. She finished grade school and attended high school at Mullan High, Thompson Falls High and Noxon High.

Nell married Robert Rice, Sr. and had a son, Bonny Rice, Jr. and later another son, George Rice who passed away at two years old with whooping cough.

Bob went to the Army and when he came back they moved to California and had a daughter, Hazel May Rice.

Nell worked in the Boeing Aircraft for 20 years or more.

She has joined her husband, Bob Rice, Sr.; mother-in-law, Emily Brown; parents, Nellie and Anton Melnrick; and son, George.

She is survived by son, Bob and Charlotte Rice; daughter, Hazel May Hilton; sister, Katie Brown and daughter-in-law Velom Melnrick.

Burial was in Hawthorne, California.