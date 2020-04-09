ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

ELECTION 2020: Plains School Board

Candidates for two 3-year terms. Voters will cast a ballot for two of the six candidates on May 5.

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

April 9, 2020



NAME: Ellen Childress

OCCUPATION: Self-Employed

1. What is unique about you that would benefit the school board?

My time as a parent, a home school teacher, a mother of public school students and a public school teacher have given me a unique set of experiences which allow me to approach issues...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.








 
Sanders County Ledger Garage Sale Special
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2020 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 04/11/2020 09:49