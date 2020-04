Weltz will continue basketball career in Glendive

NOXON SENIOR Rylan Weltz has signed a national letter of intent to play basketball at Dawson Community College. Pictured playing in the 2019 District 14C tournament, shooting over Sanders County rival Brandon Knudsen of Hot Springs, Weltz will join the Buccaneers of the MonDak Conference when school resumes this fall.

Rylan Weltz signed a national letter of intent last week, declaring his intention to play basketball for the Dawson Community College Buccaneers, the Glendive junior college announced in a press release last week.

A two-time All-State C basketball performer for the Noxon Red Devils and an athlet...