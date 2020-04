Sheriff's Log

Ambulance calls: Thompson Falls, 4; Plains, 4; Hot Springs, 1; Dixon, 2.

Monday, April 6

Stolen vehicle, Trout Creek.

Suicide attempt or threats, Hot Springs.

Animal complaint, T. Falls.

Animal complaint, T. Falls.

Property damage, criminal mischief, possible stalking case, T. Falls.

Animal abuse, Lonepine.

Possible attempted break in, T. Falls.

Harassment, Plains.

Disturbance between neighbors, Hot Springs.

Animal stray, lost, Plains.

Animal stray, lost.

Reported altercation between neighbors.

Road hazard, blockage.

Tuesday, April 7

Motorist assist, Noxon.

Disturbance, Plains.

Report of stolen vehicle, not stolen, Trout Creek.

Welfare check, Hot Springs.

Wednesday, April 8

Burglary, Heron.

Property damage, criminal mischief, Noxon.

Property damage, criminal mischief, Trout Creek.

Fire, Paradise.

Littering, Plains.

Road hazard, blockage.

Animal complaint, T. Falls.

Hazmat, Plains.

Thursday, April 9

Motorist assist, Dixon.

Welfare check, Plains.

Alarm, Plains.

Trespass, T. Falls.

Fire, T. Falls.

Juvenile runaway, T. Falls.

Alarm, Plains.

Animal complaint, Plains.

Animal complaint, Plains.

Nuisance complaints, Plains.

Suspicious activity, Hot Springs.

Saturday, April 10

Report of underfed horses, Trout Creek.

Intimidation, harassment, T. Falls.

Welfare check, mental health issue, Trout Creek.

Trespass, Trout Creek.

Trespass, Trout Creek.

Welfare check, Noxon.

Motorist assist, Heron.

Intimidation, harassment, T. Falls.

Fire, Plains.

Intoxicated driver report, T. Falls.

Animal complaint, Plains.

Other law violations, Dixon.

Trespass, Trout Creek.

Disturbance, assault, Trout Creek.

Saturday, April 11

Motor vehicle crash, Hot Springs.

Mental health issue, probation, out of state without permission, family has received threats, Trout Creek.

Motor vehicle crash, Plains.

Animal complaint, T. Falls.

Motor vehicle crash, T. Falls.

Welfare check.

Fire, Plains.

Sunday, April 12

Threats, Plains.

Trespass, Trout Creek.

Road hazard, blockage, Dixon.

Assist other agency, Dixon.

Other law violations, Plains.

Parenting plan violation.

Alarm, Trout Creek.

Nuisance complaints, Plains.