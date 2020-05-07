Businesses re-open as restrictions lift

As the quarantine restrictions for COVID-19 are slowly lifted, various businesses around Sanders County are trying to open their doors to make up for weeks of lost business. For some businesses, just staying afloat has been near impossible, but for others closure could not have come at a better time.

One such business that came out well is Outfitter Gear List, a guiding and outdoor gear supply in Plains. Just before the quarantine, the owners were getting ready to expand into another building. With all the restrictions and recommended closures Gear List was able to transfer to its new facility while business was already slow. Now located in the old archery shop along Highway 200 just west of Plains, the new building includes space for the business to use as a warehouse and base to run the online portion of their business. There is also room for their local store and offices. Their hours have been reduced during the quarantine to Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Colleen’s Country Store returned to normal hours again on Tuesday, April 28. During the quarantine they were Tuesday through Friday. They mentioned that they also had a slight boom in business due to locals not wanting to leave town for supplies. The staff also mentioned a spike in garden supply sales and animal feed. They think a lot more people are growing their own gardens, and the store even sold out of sweet potatoes within the first few days of the quarantine, which never happens, according to employee Nichole Glase.

Big Eddy’s in Thompson Falls opens back up on Wednesday, May 6. Their hours will be 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Since Big Eddy’s is a small facility, they cannot allow customers inside while also conforming to quarantine guidelines. However, they will be utilizing their outdoor seating for customers. Big Eddy’s wants customers to know they have changed their menu by taking out less popular items to make room for new things. They will still be selling $15 growlers with fill until they are out.

Each business must follow the set of guidelines set by the state for reopening in phases. As the weeks roll on, more establishments hope to return to ordinary business to get the economy back on track.