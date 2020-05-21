ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Crossword Solution

May 21, 2020

 
May 21, 2020

SOLUTIONS ACROSS

1. TRW

4. Ire

7. SST

10. Hie

11. Sol

12. Coa

13. Amuse

15. RMA

16. Oujda

19. Ammonia

21. Patriot

23. Reptile

24. Speckle

25. Tell

26. Eire

27. Colossi

30. Dossier

34. SBA

35. Swa

36. Cicadas

41. Parched

45. Lane

46. User

47. Rabbits

50. Damaged

54. Aliases

55. Episode

56. Terni

57. Ian

59. Shade

60. Tie

61. LCD

62. Eel

63. Has

64. ETA

65. DDS

SOLUTIONS DOWN

1. Thump

2. Risotto

3. Weenies

4. Israeli

5. ROM

6. Elapsed

7. Scoters

8. Sources

9. Tajik

13. Aar

14. Mme

17. DOL

18. Ate

20. Ills

22. Apio

27. CSC

28. Obi

29. Lac

31. Ish

32. Ewe

33. Rad

37. Albania

38. Daisies

39. Ante

40. Sessile

41. Pudenda

42. ASAP

43. Remised

44. Crashed

47. Rate

48. Ale

49. Birth

51. Goals

52. EDD

53. Dee

58. Act

CW205310

 
