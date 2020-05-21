Crossword Solution
May 21, 2020
SOLUTIONS ACROSS
1. TRW
4. Ire
7. SST
10. Hie
11. Sol
12. Coa
13. Amuse
15. RMA
16. Oujda
19. Ammonia
21. Patriot
23. Reptile
24. Speckle
25. Tell
26. Eire
27. Colossi
30. Dossier
34. SBA
35. Swa
36. Cicadas
41. Parched
45. Lane
46. User
47. Rabbits
50. Damaged
54. Aliases
55. Episode
56. Terni
57. Ian
59. Shade
60. Tie
61. LCD
62. Eel
63. Has
64. ETA
65. DDS
SOLUTIONS DOWN
1. Thump
2. Risotto
3. Weenies
4. Israeli
5. ROM
6. Elapsed
7. Scoters
8. Sources
9. Tajik
13. Aar
14. Mme
17. DOL
18. Ate
20. Ills
22. Apio
27. CSC
28. Obi
29. Lac
31. Ish
32. Ewe
33. Rad
37. Albania
38. Daisies
39. Ante
40. Sessile
41. Pudenda
42. ASAP
43. Remised
44. Crashed
47. Rate
48. Ale
49. Birth
51. Goals
52. EDD
53. Dee
58. Act
CW205310
