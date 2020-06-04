Hidy, Veksler, wed in Sweden

Troy and Carolyn Hidy of Trout Creek are happy to announce the marriage of their elder son, Abraham (Abe) Troy Hidy, to Alina Veksler, daughter of Igor and Natalia Veksler of Saint Petersburg, Russia. Abe is a 2015 graduate of Thompson Falls High School.

Abe and Alina married May 26, 2020, in Växjö, Sweden, where both are students at Linnaeus University. Abe studied at MSU and UM, and first attended Linnaeus during a semester abroad. He spent a semester at Univ. of Applied Sciences in Wels, Austria, and returned to Linnaeus full time in 2019, studying Software Technology.

Alina received a Bachelor of Business Administration specializing in Business Management from Xamk - South-Eastern Finland Univ. of Applied Sciences. She is graduating from Linnaeus with a M.Sc. in Entrepreneurship, Sustainability, and Social Change, and was recently awarded the prestigious Global Swede Award from the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Swedish Institute.

The couple will move north to Luleå, Sweden this summer, where Alina will begin a four-year PhD program in Entrepreneurship and Innovation at Luleå University of Technology. Abe will continue his studies and musical pursuits, and work in the city's booming tech industry.

A celebration with family and friends is planned in Sweden when travel restrictions are lifted.