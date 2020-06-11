Focus moves to general election

With the Montana primary election over, the focus now shifts to the general election. Election Day is set for November 3.

In statewide races with Sanders County voters, Jennifer Fielder of Thompson Falls won the Republican ticket in the race for Public Service Commissioner for District 4. Fielder received 16,664 votes, while fellow Republicans Will Deschamps had 13,039 and Champ Edmunds 7,408. Fielder will meet Democrat Monica Tranel in the general election. Tranel received 25,886 votes to Daniel Carlino’s 7,785.

In the race for Fielder’s current seat in the State Senate, District 7, Republican Bob Brown ran unopposed and received 5,359. For the Democrats, Diane Magone will move on, garnering 1,599 votes to Gerald Cuvillier’s 240.

Fielder’s husband, Paul, won the Republican ticket in the State House of Representatives for District 13, a seat currently held by Brown. Fielder received 2,751 votes. He will be on the November ballot with Democrat Colleen Hinds, who also ran unopposed in the primary and received 781 votes.

Rep. Denley Loge ran to retain his seat in House District 14 against Mark French. Loge received 1,950 votes and French 810. Loge will run unopposed in November.

Sanders and Lake counties will vote on the position of District Court Judge for District 20, Department 1. Incumbent James Manley received 9,296 voted in the primary and Ben Anciaux 3,597 votes. Both will be on the November ballot.

In the race for Sanders County Commissioner for District 3, incumbent Tony Cox received 2,887 votes and Christopher Stough of Heron received 1,620. Both will be on the November ballot.

While the Sanders County Democrats appoint their precinct committee representatives, county Republicans voted in their committee men and women. In Precinct 1 (Heron), Daniel Jones won the position, receiving 99 votes to Christopher Stough’s 78. Brandi Jones was elected committeewoman in Precinct 1, with 109 votes to Nadiya Stough’s 65. In Precinct 6 (Plains), Mary Halling was elected committeewoman with 526 vote and Ken Matthiesen committeeman with 272 votes. Matthiesen ran against Jesse Byler, who received 248.

“It was a great turnout,” said Sanders County Election Administrator Nichol Scribner. “Thanks to the election judges, who make our local elections possible.” She added that judge trainings will be offered in July or August before the general election. For more information on becoming an election judge, call 827-6949.