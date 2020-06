RAISING THEIR VOICES - The Harbel family (from left, Declan, Kathryn and Neil) of Thompson Falls display signs in front of the courthouse on Friday.

Locals gathered in front of the Sanders County Courthouse in Thompson Falls for a vigil honoring those who they believe have lost their lives to racism in the United States. On Friday Kathryn Harbel, along with her young son Declan and her husband Neil, welcomed about 30 people to the vigil that...