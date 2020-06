GETTING READY – Sanders County Fair Commission Chairman Randy Woods talks about getting several hand-washing and sanitation stations placed at the fairgrounds for this year's fair.

A worldwide disease has caused the cancellation of nearly every event in Sanders County, but not the biggest one of the year, according to Randy Woods, chairman of the Sanders County Fair Commission.

"No way we're not going to have a fair. And if they give us any trouble, we'll just call it a fo...