LOADING UP -Ciaran O'Neill from Kalispell, with squad 11, competes in the singles division during the ATA trap shoot in Plains.

Father's Day for many means going fishing, camping or just sitting around and watching football with dad, but for more than 100 people this Father's Day weekend it meant the annual Amateur Trapshooting Association (ATA) trap shoot in Plains. The participation rate this year was well over twice th...