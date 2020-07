PRE-RACE SELFIE PLUS SOME - Whitney Tanner-Spurr takes a starting line picture during Saturday's Missoula Marathon in the Lynch Creek area north of Plains.

If you can't be there and run in it, you can be here and run in it instead.

Not wanting to be denied their 2020 appearances in the Missoula Marathon, which like most every other sporting event so far this spring and summer has been canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic, 13 local runners from the...