Paradise Celebrates Independence Day

Locals gathered in the Paradise Park for a picnic to celebrate the Fourth of July and the country's independence.

been celebrating the Fourth of July as a community. Each year the community comes out with food, drinks and games to celebrate the time with family and friends. For many years, the American Legion in Paradise has been hosting it. this year they set up a barbecue to cook free hamburgers and hot dogs for everyone. Darin King, commander of the American Legion Post 129, manned the grill. The group also donated about $1,000 worth of class C fireworks to the fairgrounds firework show. According to King, there used to be a show done there in Paradise during the celebration, however, doing it had become a liability.

John Dowd Darin King keeps track of the hamburgers and hot dogs on the grill for the Paradise Picnic in the Park event.

The event usually hosts a tug-of-war, egg toss, sack race and other games during the event, however with COVID-19 and the monster truck rally that happened at the fairgrounds, there were fewer people than usual, and many left early. According to King the event can bring in over 100 people and used to include a parade.

The event has been happening for generations and had been a time-honored tradition, celebrating the country's independence with classic Americana festivities.