Plains VFW gives back with barbecue

INDEPENDENCE DAY – VFW Post 3595 member Gary Jenson gives a hamburger to Ben Armstrong of Plains during the club's Fourth of July Picnic in the Park at Fred Young Park.

Members of VFW Post 3596 in Plains took time out of their Independence Day holiday to give thanks to the community with their annual Fourth of July Picnic in the Park.

"We put on the barbecue every year to give back to the community and celebrate our freedom," said Heather Allen, the post quartermaster and coordinator of the event.

Eleven post veterans served free hot dogs, hamburgers, potato and macaroni salads, and water and pop to nearly 240 people at Fred Young Park for three hours Saturday, said Allen, an Air Force veteran. The VFW members also included: Eric Allen, Ron Kilbury, Larry Smith, Tracy Muse, Aaron Foreman, Bill Beck, Don Kunzer, Dan Johnson, Matt Wachsmuth, and Gary Jenson, who manned the grill, as he has done for the last 11 years. This is the first year that the VFW has hired entertainment for the event, which was the Night Rider Band.

The post, which paid for all the food and condiments, has been putting on the Independence Day event for over 40 years. The post gave away 45 pounds of burger, 20 pounds of hot dogs and almost 30 pounds of macaroni and potato salad, along with four large bags of chips and 130 sodas, according to Allen.

"It went really well. We had a steady flow of people the whole time we were there and had quite a few people hang out the majority of the time listening to the band," said Allen.