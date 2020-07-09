Our beloved Judy Lee Raymond was called home to be forever with her Savior and Lord Jesus Christ on June 9, 2020. Judy was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Judy met the love of her life, John Raymond, in a lumber yard where he worked when Judy and her mother were shopping for some plywood backing for their piano. John invited Judy to come and listen to him play his piano at a local music hall. John and Judy Raymond were married on Labor Day in 1969. In over 50 years of marriage, they were never separated. Judy referred to John as, “My Johnny.”

The Raymonds moved to Willow, Alaska, in 1970. Judy loved the outdoors and loved to fish! Judy also loved her excursions into the Alaska wilderness on their 4-wheelers! The Raymond’s then moved to Florida to care for Judy’s aging parents until their passing.

In 1999, John and Judy then loaded up their motor home for their next adventure to Montana. They purchased property in Thompson Falls and called Montana home until Judy’s passing.

Judy was a woman of great faith! She often shared her great faith with family, friends, neighbors, and the medical personnel she came in contact with as she battled cancer. Judy loved her family dearly and had a special friendship with her daughter Lisa. She spoke of Lisa with a mother's special pride and love.

Judy’s eyes would light up with overwhelming love when talking about her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and great-grandson-in-law. Her family were the recipients of many of Judy’s prayers. Judy was a praying woman!

Judy is survived by her husband of 50 years, John Raymond of Thompson Falls; her daughter and best friend, Lisa Parker of Thompson Falls; sister-in-law Judy Bustardo of Fossil, Oregon; grandchildren; Krystal Steckler of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Adam Steckler of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Kendra Parker of Medford, Oregon; great-grandchildren; Tanner Steckler, Jackson Steckler and Paizley Steckler.

A Celebration of Life for Judy will be held at Open Door Baptist Church in Thompson Falls Monday, July 20, at 1 p.m. Pastor Jim Hantz will officiate. A reception will follow the service at the church.