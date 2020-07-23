Jean Marie Witters, born January 10, 1964, was called home to be with the Lord July 17, 2020. After a hard battle with health issues it was finally time for her to go home to be at peace.

She is survived by her two daughters, Alissa Fisher of Thompson Falls and Jaime Witters of Great Falls; her three grandchildren, Samantha Fisher, Christine Fisher and Zayden Rummel; her parents John and Judy Witters of Florida, and three brothers, Jason Witters, John Witters and Jim Witters of Wisconsin.

Jeans celebration of life will be held August 15 at 2 p.m. at New Life Fellowship in Thompson Falls. Jean will always be missed, but never forgotten.