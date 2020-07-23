ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Sanders County Ledger

Linda McIntyre

 
July 23, 2020



Linda McIntyre passed away the morning of Friday July 17 2020, in Noxon, Montana, at the age of 60 from an extended battle with lung cancer. She was surrounded by her two children and husband of more than 42 years.

Linda is survived by her mother, Helen Carroll, her husband, Jeff McIntyre, two children, Rachel (Chad) Peterson, Jesse (Amanda) McIntyre, and a small handful of grandchildren.

The family will be hosting a private celebration of life for close friends and family, Sunday July 26, at 2 p.m. at the “Slice of Life” on the Bull River.

Family and friends are invited to sign Linda’s online guest book at http://www.coffeltfuneral.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Coffelt Funeral Service.

 
