Farm stand offers produce

A new farm stand has opened in Trout Creek. Located under the pavilion in the parking lot of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, fresh produce is available to purchase 4-7 p.m. every Tuesday. Organizer Maurita Crew, who teaches at the Trout Creek Adventist School, decided to open the farm stand because the Trout Creek Farmer's Market was cancelled this year due to COVID-19. "We didn't want this to not happen," Crew said as wanting to find a way to make this goal a reality.

Funds brought in from the farm stand will go towards student's tuition; both current and former students volunteer their time selling produce on Tuesday evenings. "I'm happy to support former students in their quest for higher education," Crew said. Funds will also go towards building a new stand-alone school for the children, as right now, the school is located in the basement of the church.

Every week the farm stand will have different produce to purchase. "It varies from week to week. Last week, we ran out of kale; this week, we are low on blueberries," Crew stated. Baked goods, chicken and duck eggs, those coveted huckleberries, as well as blueberries that have been donated by Eller's Blueberry Farm, decorated the table at Tuesday night's farm stand.

"All the produce is donated. Mainly from church members, but many families have contributed to the purpose of this farm stand," Crew said. The first two weeks have been steady according to Crew, and she hopes it continues well into September. "This has been a fun way getting to meet the community," she said.