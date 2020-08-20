Dolores "Dee" Nickerson, age 92, of Thompson Falls, Montana went home to be with the Lord on August 7, 2020. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Dee was born to Anthony and Eva Chester in Everett, Massachusetts. Dee received her education in Everett and later completed additional education by attending MTI Business School in California. She was also a member of the Theta Chapter of Beta Sigma Pi. She then went to work for Century 21 Real Estate in California, where she became a member of the Million Dollar Sales Club.

Dee married the love of her life Howard Earl Branon and they were married for 32 years and they had four children. After Earl's passing Dee met and married Roy Nickerson and was married to him for over 30 years.

Dee is survived by her daughter Sandy Hough (Steve) of Montana, her son Brian Branon (Donna) of Massachusetts, her step-son Ron Nickerson (Pam) of Massachusetts, her step-daughter Jean Harrison (Steve) of Florida, her daughter-in-law Lynn Scappace of New Hampshire, her granddaughters Katie O'Neil (Brian) of New Hampshire, Nichole Marksbury (Scott) of Colorado, Suzane Leyshon of Florida and Cathy Harrison of Florida, and her grandsons Steve Harris (Cyndi) of Montana, Bobby Branon of California, and many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Dee was preceded in death by both of her husband's Howard "Earl" Branon and Roy Nickerson, her father Anthony Chester and her mother Eva Chester, her step-father Joseph Scappace, her sons Wayne Earl Branon and William Lee Branon, her step-son Roy Nickerson Jr. and his wife Patti, her brother Anthony Chester and his wife Mary, her sister Marie Rachiel and her husband Walter, her sister Ann Krochmal and her husband John.

Dee's greatest joy was spending time with her family. Dee was always ready to help with a smile and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Dee stayed in the family home in Massachusetts until moving to Montana in 2015 to live with her daughter and husband. Later she moved into the assisted living and lived there until her passing. She belonged to the Red Hats and enjoyed meeting new friends.

The family is grateful to Mary Lou of the assisted living adult care home in Thompson Falls and her wonderful staff who took such loving care of our mother and helped her pass with grace and dignity. Also, they would like to thank the Hospice nurses, Dr. Nevatt and the staff at Thompson Falls Medical Clinic for all of their support and caring demeanor with our mother.

The family plans to hold a "Celebration of Life" for their mom after the current public health concerns pass, but in honor of her wishes there will be no formal services at this time.

Dee's ashes will be placed with her late husband Earl at Cherokee Memorial Park Mausoleum in Lodi, California.