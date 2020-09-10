ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Vernon "LeRoy" Jorgensen

 
September 10, 2020

LeROY JORGENSEN

1937 - 2020

Vernon "LeRoy" Jorgensen died peacefully in Plains, Montana, at the age of 83.

He is survived by his wife, Janet Jorgensen, and three children, Brian Jorgensen and wife Mary of Castella, California; Todd Jorgensen and wife Judy of Thompson Falls, Montana; and Lynn Broom and husband Roger of Antioch, California; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Carol Logan and husband Charles of Stevensville, Montana.

LeRoy was born in Omaha, Nebraska, to Peter and Dorothy Jorgensen. In 1957 he married his high school sweetheart in Herman, Minnesota. LeRoy and Janet had 62 years together living in Minnesota, California, Idaho and finally retiring in Thompson Falls, Montana.

The family would like to thank the hospital staff at Clark Fork Valley Hospital, the Clark Fork Valley Hospital Care Coordinator and nurses, and the Thompson Falls Ambulance crew for their efforts and dedication.

 
