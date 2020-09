LADY HAWK HARRIERS Roni Hanks, Faith Palmer, Megan Baxter and Ellie Baxter take off at the start of the Eureka Invitational Saturday.

Cross country running is not for the faint of heart; it is for the strong of heart.

Being as they are from the mountainside community of Thompson Falls, coach Sarah Naegeli and her running Blue Hawks are looking forward to the challenge of the Flathead Lake Monster Triad in Bigfork Saturday. The...