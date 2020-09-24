ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

BALANCING ACT

 
September 24, 2020

Ed Moreth

A bumble bee straddles a salvia flower to collect pollen near Plains. According to Montana State University, there are 250 bumble bee species worldwide, 45 in North America, north of Mexico, including 28 species in Montana.









 
