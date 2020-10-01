Local riders test skills at obstacle course

With the lack of family events held throughout the year, some Trout Creek locals decided to organize their own rodeo. The event last weekend was held out at the Double H Arena, on family property owned by the Helveys. Called "Five Card Draw," the event allowed participants to put into the pot for winnings during the events, just like poker. A total of 24 contestants came out to show their skill and prowess in horsemanship and anywhere from 50 to 100 people came out to watch.

The event last Saturday was organized over just two weeks by Jason Helvey and friends. They had burgers and hot dogs donated and hosted several events throughout the day. According to Helvey, they were able to run the obstacle course at the same time as the arena events, so there were two happenings occurring at the same time all day. One unique event that drew crowd attention was the mounted shooting. Helvey says that this was a big crowd pleaser and the participants were extremely skilled. They road through an obstacle course, shooting at balloons with half loaded ammunition.

Along with the mounted shooting the event, numerous classic events were held like barrels, poles, cow sort and more. According to Helvey, they threw the event because there were not a lot of rodeos or events like this held this year, including the lack of the fair. "We wanted to do something fun for families and the kids," said Helvey. The semi-rodeo went so well that they are thinking of throwing it again next year, as they received nothing but compliments on how well it was run and how much fun everyone had.

Helvey wanted to give a shout out to everyone who came out and to thank the sponsors for giving to the event. Sponsors included Cabinet Ridge Riders, Pardee Excavating, Double H Dirtworks, NLC Inc., Nails by Natalie, and Naomi Leisz. Jason was aided by Atari Foust, Shannon Chojnacky and Scooter Reeves.