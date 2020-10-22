ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Orville Bjorge

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

October 22, 2020

ORVILLE BJORGE

HOT SPRINGS - On Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, 10th Mountain Infantry Division, WWII veteran, Orville Bjorge climbed his last ridge and crossed his last valley, (Psalm 23), into the loving arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ, rejoining his family members that passed before him, leaving behind family and friends that loved him dearly. He was three months shy of 98 years old.

He will be buried at Murray Memorial Cemetery in Lonepine, with veteran's honors and a private family memorial will be held in his honor November 7, which will be live-streamed for others to be included, due to social distancing, and COVID-19 concerns. The links to the live stream will be on the The Lake Funeral Home website.

Plans are to have a community potluck memorial celebration of life sometime in the spring, at the Lonepine Hall, when larger gatherings are allowable once more.

A full obituary will be on the funeral home website. Messages of condolences may be shared with the family online at lakefuneralhomeandcremation.com. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

 
Sanders County Ledger canvas prints

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2020 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 10/21/2020 11:44