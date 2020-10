Falls senior captures second place in State B

STONE COLD GOOD - Hawk senior Justin Morgan won second place, missing first place by less than a second, in the State B cross country meet Friday. Morgan also earned All-state B honors in 2019, and the second place individual finish ties for the best ever in TFHS history.

Already All-State, Justin Morgan upped his cross country game a few notches this season and almost became Thompson Falls' first individual champion ever.

Repeating his All-State B performance from 2019, Morgan won second place individually in the boys State B portion of the Montana All-Class Mee...