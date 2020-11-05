Kelsey Charlene (Fitchett-Howard) Cold passed away in a tragic motorcycle accident on October 6, 2020. Kelsey Charlene was born on March 17, 1995 in Dickinson, North Dakota, to Michelle (Fitchett) Brown and Duane Howard.

She graduated high school in Thompson falls, Montana, and cherished the many memories she made with her classmates, team members, and family including her sister and trips to state tournaments. Kelsey excelled and was an all-state athlete in softball, volleyball, and basketball. After high school Kelsey attended college at Montana State University in Bozeman.

On June 7, 2018 Kelsey was united in marriage to Logan Cold. Together they had a beautiful baby boy, Kash Anthony Cold, on September 18, 2018. Her son was the light of her world and the time spent with Kash was precious; he meant everything to her. Kelsey was always kind and loving, as well as very family oriented. She enjoyed snowmobiling, hiking, and fishing with Logan and Kash. She also had a passion for makeup and cosmetology. Kelsey had a social media page dedicated to her creativity with makeup. Some of her pictures as a beauty influencer can be seen representing well-known brands. After their son was born, they moved as a family to Pasco, WA near her father, but later returned to Bozeman. Kelsey had great compassion and was loved dearly by everyone who knew her.

Kelsey was preceded in death by her stepfather, Randy Pirker. She is survived by her husband Logan Cold of Bozeman, Montana; son Kash; parents Duane (Laura) Howard of Pasco, Washington, and Michelle (Gabe) Brown of Eagle, Colorado; sisters Megan (Rob) Nicolson of Seattle, Washington, and Madison Fitchett-Howard of Denver, Colorado; in laws Paul and Georgia Noble of Whitehall, Montana and Keith Cold of Bozeman, Montana; sisters-in-law Shannon Coppack and Lisa Cold; paternal grandparents Ralph and Pat Howard of Dunn Center, North Dakota; maternal grandparents Clinton and Vanessa Fitchett of Camas Prairie, Montana; nephew Derrek; nieces Coda and Allyssa; and many loving uncles, aunts and cousins.

A celebration of Kelsey's life has been held. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at http://www.dahlcares.com.