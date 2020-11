Falls boys fight hard but fall to Spartans

FIGHTING FOR EVERY YARD, Thompson Falls senior Kade Pardee runs the ball while teammates Roman Sparks (left) and Cody Burk watch the play develop.

It was a tough pill the Blue Hawks were forced to swallow, but their wonderful football season ended in painful fashion on the high plains of northern Montana Saturday.

The Scobey Spartans built a big lead early and then held off a determined rally by the visiting Hawks 40-24 and will now advanc...