Not guilty pleas in murders

A not guilty plea was entered in 20th District Judicial Court on Tuesday by Cavey Rossbach, who is accused of the deliberate homicide of a Dixon man in 2018. Rossbach reportedly shot William Patrick Conko-Camel five times after a dispute just outside Dixon. Rossbach’s trail has been set for May 17.

Also appearing Tuesday was Brandon Hernandez, who pleaded not guilty to one count of strangulation and one count of partner or family member assault. His trial has been set for May 17. Hernandez has been released on his own recognizance to be under house arrest with his father, who testified before the court. Hernandez’s release is under the conditions that he does not enter a facility that serves alcohol, he not have alcohol in the residence he will be staying at, he retain his fulltime job with the tribal nursery and he not come within five miles of Dixon.

An adjudication hearing was held for Phillip Harris, who pleaded guilty to two counts as part of a plea agreement. Harris pleaded guilty to criminal possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing a peace officer. According to court documents, Harris was seen in a vehicle parked on the side of the road. Once approached by police, he was asked if he was OK, to which he responded “yup.” He was then asked if he had his license, to which he answered, “as a matter of fact I don’t,” and he sped off, officers reported. The officer pursued him to a point where Harris pulled over and ran. After the vehicle was searched and other information gathered, Harris was identified as the driver and arrested on January 12. Drugs and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle. He was sentenced to the Montana Department of Corrections for five years.

Dominic Hostetler, who has been accused of one count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs and one count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs with the intent to distribute, appeared before the court this week. He pleaded not guilty to all charges. His vehicle was impounded, searched and drugs were recovered from inside the vehicle, according to charging documents. His trial has been set for May 17.

Last to appear before the court was Gilbert Lozoya, who pleaded not guilty to criminal endangerment. According to the police report, Lozoya was seen and pursued by police in a residential area of Thompson Falls. Police reported that he traveled over eight city blocks at 60-70 miles per hour. While being pursued, Lozoya threw out a beer can and was pulled over. His trial has been set for February 15.