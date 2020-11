TROUBLE TIMES TWO for opponents this fall, seniors Kade Pardee and Roman Sparks helped lead Thompson Falls to a 9-1 record and the State 8-Man quarterfinals.

The 2020 Montana fall prep sports seasons came to a close last week with the playing of three state championship football games, played in different parts of our vast Big Sky Country.

Missoula Sentinel and Billings West started the last best prep championship weekend of 2020 off in the Class AA...