MORNING STROLL

December 3, 2020
Annie Wooden
A trio of deer crosses the Gallatin Street bridge in Thompson Falls toward Island Park on Monday after a dusting of snow covered the area. Monday brought snow, rain and freezing temperatures to the area.
