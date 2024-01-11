Question of the week
How do you like to spend your wintery Saturday mornings?
January 11, 2024
ADAM HUTCHINGS, Thompson Falls - “I like to stay inside and play games unless there is snow for sledding.”
MARY HUTCHINGS, Thompson Falls - “Reading a book with a cup of coffee, relaxing. Or taking kids sledding.”
MICKI KEMPER, Thompson Falls - “Get up late, take a warm bubble bath, cuddle in front of the stove and watch TV under a warm blanket.”
JULIE WELKER, Ronan - “Snuggled in my recliner watching TV if I’m not working.”
DEBRA HOWARD, Plains - “In my recliner doing beadwork crafts watching television.”
RANA ROOS, Plains - “Stay inside watching television or going snowmobiling.”
Reader Comments(0)