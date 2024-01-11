ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

FaceBookRSS

SubscribeSign In

By Shannon Brown 

Question of the week

How do you like to spend your wintery Saturday mornings?

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

January 11, 2024



ADAM HUTCHINGS, Thompson Falls - “I like to stay inside and play games unless there is snow for sledding.”

MARY HUTCHINGS, Thompson Falls - “Reading a book with a cup of coffee, relaxing. Or taking kids sledding.”

MICKI KEMPER, Thompson Falls - “Get up late, take a warm bubble bath, cuddle in front of the stove and watch TV under a warm blanket.”

JULIE WELKER, Ronan - “Snuggled in my recliner watching TV if I’m not working.”

DEBRA HOWARD, Plains - “In my recliner doing beadwork crafts watching television.”

RANA ROOS, Plains - “Stay inside watching television or going snowmobiling.”

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookRSS

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2024 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2024

Rendered 01/12/2024 20:02