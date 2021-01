BOWLING SCORES

Sponsored by First Security Bank

THOMPSON FALLS

MONDAY NITE GALS W L

Dolls with Balls 29.5 22.5

Dangerous Dames 29 23

Rock’n Bowl 29 23

Talk of the Town 27 25

Nascar Freaks 22.5 29.5

Balls to the Wall 18 34

Team Scr. Game: Talk of the Town, 448; Scr. Series: Dolls with Balls, 1215; Hcp. Game: Talk of the Town, 678; Hcp. Series: Talk of the Town, 1861; Inv. Scr. Game: Kerry Schwarz, 181; Scr. Series: Kerry Schwarz, 485; Hcp. Game: Linda Wakefield, 242; Hcp. Series: Kerry Schwarz, 650.

BOWLING BEAUTIES W L

Lane Blazers 37 19

Gardner Ranch 27.5 28.5

Aspire PT 24 32

Sunflower Gals 23.5 32.5

Team Scr. Game: Gardner Ranch, 465; Scr. Series: Gardner Ranch, 1236; Hcp. Game: Gardner Ranch, 684; Hcp. Series: Gardner Ranch, 1893; Inv. Scr. Game: Susan Sweatman, 178; Scr. Series: JoAnn Pruett, 449; Hcp. Game: Susan Sweatman, 250; Hcp. Series: JoAnn Pruett, 671.

OVER THE HILL GANG W L

First Security Bank 36 24

Joker’s Wild 32.5 27.5

Mixed Nuts 32.5 27.5

Leftovers 31 29

Com’ Bak Kids 28 32

Fun Team 20 40

MEN’S - Scr. Game: Ricky Hagedorn, 204; Hcp. Game: Ricky Hagedorn, 239; Scr. Series: Ricky Hagedorn, 549; Hcp. Series: Ron Reedy, 663; WOMEN’S - Scr. Game: Tillie Wollaston, 160; Hcp. Game: Tillie Wollaston, 235; Scr. Series: Ginger Ward, 465; Hcp. Series: Donna Howard, 639.

INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE W L

Bernie’s Auto 42 18

Highlead 34.5 25.5

Hagedorn Land Survey 33 27

Internet Kitchen 34 26

Howard Services 30.5 29.5

Bye 6 54

Team Scr. Game: Highlead, 662; Hcp. Game: Highlead, 1873; Scr. Series: Highlead, 849; Hcp. Series: Highlead, 2434; Inv. Scr. Game: Dalton Jones, 236; Scr. Series: Dalton Jones, 594; Hcp. Game: Nate Wilhite, 268; Hcp. Series: Donna Howard, 671.

FRIDAY NITE LIGHTS W L

Project ASCENT 34.5 17.5

Bernie’s Best 32 20

Hagedorn Land 28 24

Two Rivers Strikers 27 25

Lyght & Lyght 18.5 33.5

Wobbly Ballers 16 36

YOUTH LEAGUE

Youth W L

Team 4 9 0

Team 1 6 3

Team 2 2 7

Team 3 1 8

Team Scr. Game: Team 3, 289; Scr. Series: Team 3, 565; Hcp. Game: Team 1, 807; Hcp. Series: Team 1, 1580; Boys Inv. Scr. Game: Jack Harris, 117; Scr. Series: Jack Harris, 197; Hcp. Game: Jacob Frank, 215; Hcp. Series: Jacob Frank, 416; Girls Inv. Scr. Game: Emma Claridge, 135; Scr. Series: Emma Claridge, 234; Hcp. Game: Lauren Hudson, 226; Hcp. Series: Kylie Huff, 427.

Teen W L

Team 1 7 5

Team 2 5 7

Team Scr. Game: Team 2, 487; Scr. Series: Team 2, 1403; Hcp. Game: Team 1, 858; Hcp. Series: Team 1, 2465; Boys Inv. Scr. Game: Billy Largent, 132; Scr. Series: Billy Largent, 332; Hcp. Game: Blake Shusterman, 231; Hcp. Series: Blake Shusterman, 667; Girls Inv. Scr. Game: Kinzie Cox, 164; Scr. Series: Kinzie Coz 426; Hcp. Game: Kinzie Cox, 240; Hcp. Series: Kinzie Cox, 654.