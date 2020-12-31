ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By John Dowd 

Judge denies request for bail reduction

 
December 31, 2020



Daniel Haslage appeared before Judge James Manley in 20th District Judicial Court on Tuesday, requesting a reduction in his bail. Haslage is facing charges of criminal endangerment in Sanders County after a high-speed chase on June 13 that charging documents show reached speeds of up to 120 miles per hour. Based on information presented in court Tuesday, Judge Manley denied the request. Haslage has a status hearing set for January 12.

Casey McNair of Plains pleaded not guilty to a charge of criminal endangerment on Tuesday. According to charging documents, officers responded to a call on December 5 that a firearm had been discharged during a domestic altercation. Judge Manley set a trial date of June 7, 2021, for McNair.

Last to appear in court Tuesday was Sheena McCaskill, who is charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs. McCaskill changed her plea to guilty and a plea agreement has been reached, with sentencing set for February 23. McCaskill was found on July 5 in a vehicle containing drugs and drug paraphernalia.

 
