Sheriff's Log

Ambulance:

Plains, 9; Hot Springs, 2; T. Falls, 14; Noxon, 2; Camas, 1; Lonepine, 1; Trout Creek, 3; Heron, 1.

Sunday, December 20

Informational case, Hot Springs.

Alarm-intrusion/holdup, Hot Springs.

Request from Lake County to check residence in Sanders County for possible assault suspect or victim, Dixon.

Livestock, Trout Creek.

Assault, Plains.

Monday, December 21

Request for welfare check, T. Falls.

Alarm-intrusion/holdup, Plains.

Assist motorist/citizen, Dixon.

Fire, Hot Springs.

Assist motorist/citizen, T. Falls.

Tuesday, December 22

Informational case, Trout Creek.

Parking problem, Paradise.

Assist motorist/citizen, Paradise.

Alarm-intrusion/holdup, Hot Springs.

Civil standby, Hot Springs.

Motor vehicle crash, T. Falls.

Automated alarm call, Plains.

Fire, T. Falls.

Wednesday,

December 23

Prowler, Plains.

Animal other, T. Falls.

Motor vehicle crash, T. Falls.

Informational case, T. Falls.

Thursday, December 24

Coroner called, Plains.

Informational case, Plains.

Assist motorist/citizen, Plains.

Disturbance, T. Falls.

Informational case, T. Falls.

Nuisance complaints, Paradise.

Civil standby, T. Falls.

Domestic/ PFMA, T. Falls.

Theft, stolen property, Trout Creek.

Motor vehicle crash, Paradise.

Suspicious activity, Plains.

Friday, December 25

Informational case, T. Falls.

Motor vehicle crash, Plains.

Fire, Plains.

Theft, report of break in of a motorhome, four firearms stolen, T. Falls.

Fire, Plains.

Assist other agency, Plains.

Saturday, December 26

Informational case, T. Falls.

Welfare check, Hot Springs.

Motor vehicle crash, Trout Creek.

Motor vehicle crash, T. Falls.

Business contact, T. Falls.

Other law violations, T. Falls.

Sunday, December 27

Fire, Heron.

Coroner called, Trout Creek.

Informational case, Dixon.

Suicide attempts/threats, Plains.

Road hazard, debris on road, T. Falls.

Theft, Trout Creek.