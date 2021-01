LONELY TIMES - Cooper Lilly (left) and Mason Mickelson take their turns at running in the socially distant New Year's Fun Run Friday.

The Fun Run was never done like this before, and probably never will be done like this again.

In the meantime however, a socially distant version of the New Year's Day Fun Run and Walk was still held, as it annually is, from the Elk's Club parking lot east of Thompson Falls Friday.

Although COV...