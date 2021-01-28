Cellphone data analyzed in trial

Testimony continued Tuesday in the trial of Danielle Wood, a former Thompson Falls resident charged with deliberate homicide in the 2018 death of Matthew LaFriniere.

Testifying on Tuesday were employees of ZetX Corporation, a company that analyzes cellphone data. Michael Fegely of ZetX told the jury in court Tuesday that he used phone records from Verizon and Google, security video footage and photos of the defendant's car to track Wood's movements throughout the course of the day for May 2, 2018, the date on which LaFriniere was killed, as well as the month prior. Fegely testified that data showed Wood traveled to Hamilton and Missoula in April of 2018. In Missoula, a Tracfone with a number ending in 0063 was activated. That number has been linked to text messages sent to both Wood's and LaFriniere's cellphones. Fegely said that a call was made from Wood's phone to Tracfone customer service a matter of minutes before the Tracphone was activated with the number ending in 0063. Data analyzed by ZetX showed both phones traveled to Thompson Falls. The Tracphone was then silent until May 2, when it again activated in extreme proximity to Wood's phone, Fegely testified. He also presented video footage showing a car matching Wood's vehicle driving on Highway 200 at 7:30 p.m., then again at 8:01 p.m. Cellphone data showed Wood's phone returned to her residence in Thompson Falls, Fegely presented.

During Fegely's presentation, defense attorneys questioned the time of text messages sent between the cellphones. Both Fegely and Montana Division of Criminal Investigations agent Kevin McCarvel testified on Tuesday that incorrect times could be attributed to not converting the time to the correct time zone. Fegely said that the times in the Verizon cellphone data were based on a "switch" in Washington, in the Pacific time zone, and had not been converted. "It's concerning to think any of these exhibits were composed hastily," defense attorney Greg Rapcoch stated.

Wood's father, William Simpson, took the stand Tuesday afternoon. He stated that he had no knowledge of Wood ever possessing a firearm and that he never allowed guns of any kind in his home. He testified that after frequent communication from Wood, never knew her to have owned one or even purchased one.

Kevin Winer, a crime lab technician from Kansas City, Missouri, who also works as a contractor, testified on Tuesday that through his analysis of the crime scene photos and blood stain patterns, LaFriniere was upright when he sustained his wounds.

Prosecutors, at the end of Tuesday's testimony, stated they had three more witnesses to call. The defense will begin calling their witnesses. The trial can be viewed online via Zoom. Go to https://mt-gov.zoom.us/j/91085634676?pwd=YlArdkdlL0h2dkQ0bnNUOVYvSGJSUT09. Enter the passcode: 606564.