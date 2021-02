LOOKING TO SCORE - Peter Carey has been a team leader for Plains-Hot Springs this season wrestling at 126 pounds.

It was a busy day of wrestling for the Plains-Hot Springs Savage Horsemen with Eureka in Florence Friday.

Although the Lions won the dual from P-HS 39-22, the Savage Horsemen grapplers got a total of 19 individual matches in during the day including exhibitions.

In the dual match, Jacob Schulze...