MacDonald, Angle medal in State girls meet

SHOWN CHEERING for a wrestling friend, Lily MacDonald and Taylor Angle made Plains-Hot Springs wrestling history by being two of the first girls to ever medal in a state wrestling tournament last week.

Still riding high after the first Montana Girls All-State wrestling tournament, where two Plains-Hot Springs wrestlers won medals and two others also had the opportunity to compete, the Savage Horsemen grapplers will try to live up to what their girls accomplished in the next few weeks.

The Mont...